65,750 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

