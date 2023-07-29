600 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix Trading Up 3.1 %

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,533 shares of company stock worth $36,115,543. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $12.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,428,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157,329. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.