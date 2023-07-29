5,987 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.24.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Edward Jones lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

