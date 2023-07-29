5,792 Shares in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 962.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.68. The stock had a trading volume of 295,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,972. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $106.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.75) price target on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.