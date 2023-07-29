5,582 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,026,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,568. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.15.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

