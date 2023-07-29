442 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.
NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $552.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.79. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $564.73.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The company had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
