43,562 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Progyny by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Progyny by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Progyny by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,246,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,456.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,666,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,246,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,456.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,307 shares of company stock worth $16,986,513 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY opened at $40.61 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.63 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGNY. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

