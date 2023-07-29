4,019 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Acquired by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $60.15 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

