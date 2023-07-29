3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 billion-$8.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.31 billion.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.88. 2,892,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com cut 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

