3,989 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Purchased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.73.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

