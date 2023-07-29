3,470 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,143,579,000 after acquiring an additional 679,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $181,396,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 673,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,584,000 after buying an additional 346,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.46.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

EPAM Systems stock opened at $231.00 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.61.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

