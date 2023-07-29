331 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOG. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $96.65 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $97.29. The firm has a market cap of $795.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average of $89.66.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.