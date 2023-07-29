25,042 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 1.9% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $104.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average is $101.57. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

