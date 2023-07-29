24,907 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Bought by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,988,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,285,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,451,000 after acquiring an additional 828,689 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,571,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,921,000 after acquiring an additional 101,716 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,434,000 after acquiring an additional 623,961 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,194,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,509,000 after acquiring an additional 335,419 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. 1,345,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

