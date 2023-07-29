2,335 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,227,000. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 23,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $452.46. 418,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,904. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.75. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

