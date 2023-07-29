22,494 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,494 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. HP makes up 0.6% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,097,594 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.63. 3,753,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,589. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.