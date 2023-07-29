2,109 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. RF&L Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 409.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 152.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $162.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.60.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

