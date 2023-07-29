2,000 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.6% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 46,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 95,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $110.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.