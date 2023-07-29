19,999 Shares in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Purchased by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $847,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $778,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

RSF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.88. 33,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

