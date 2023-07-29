18,371 Shares in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Bought by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 124,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $291,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 81,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.28 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.