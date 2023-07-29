18,371 Shares in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Acquired by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 64,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

BAB opened at $26.28 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

