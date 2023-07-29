174,875 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 174,875 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in InMode by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 0.6% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 77,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in InMode by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INMD stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.85. 2,521,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,833. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 36.05%. The company had revenue of $106.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. Research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

