1,547 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Acquired by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,746. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $155.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.64.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.27.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

