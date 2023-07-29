153,000 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Purchased by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,000. Howmet Aerospace accounts for about 2.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $50.43 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

