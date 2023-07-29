14,879 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000. Tesla makes up 3.9% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 135.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $10.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.44. 109,344,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,264,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,730 shares of company stock worth $13,544,679. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

