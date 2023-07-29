1,358 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 45,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.12. 796,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,001. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average of $156.23. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

