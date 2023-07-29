1,345 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Acquired by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 832,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,323,000 after buying an additional 29,975 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.3 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $156.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $145.30 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.57.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

