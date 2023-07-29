1,054 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Acquired by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Saia by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $492,000.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $425.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.69. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.70 and a twelve month high of $431.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

