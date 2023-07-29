10,057 Shares in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Barings BDC by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Barings BDC by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Chillag purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,374 shares in the company, valued at $60,544.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael James O’connor bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Chillag bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,374 shares in the company, valued at $60,544.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 33,400 shares of company stock worth $246,762. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barings BDC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. 396,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,341. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $897.89 million, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $10.47.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Barings BDC had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.55%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

