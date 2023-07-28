Zions Bancorporation, National Association Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.69. 2,650,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,826,801. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,803,758.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

