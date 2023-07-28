Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,580,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 54.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 79,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $299.43. 493,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,847. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.92. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

