Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on YELP. KeyCorp lowered Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of YELP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.85. 437,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,237. Yelp has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.70 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $328,948.11. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $258,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,667 shares of company stock worth $1,220,095. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

