Worldcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $174.31 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $241.39 million and $174.31 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00007456 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,634,931 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 110,634,931.1855011 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.13686206 USD and is down -5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $157,841,670.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

