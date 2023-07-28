Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 145,451 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 47,312 shares.The stock last traded at $28.35 and had previously closed at $27.52.
The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.
