Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Woodward has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Woodward has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Woodward to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of Woodward stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $119.24. 182,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,199. Woodward has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $121.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average of $105.55.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WWD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Woodward from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock valued at $602,974 in the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Woodward in the first quarter worth about $516,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 6.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

