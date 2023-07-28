Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,571,000 after buying an additional 38,215 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after buying an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after buying an additional 726,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $306,682,000 after buying an additional 384,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PANW stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.44. 2,080,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,946,644. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.21.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,008 shares of company stock worth $49,070,565. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.20.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

