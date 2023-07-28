Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases 45 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.03. 2,720,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,989. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.70. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

