Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.0% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after buying an additional 930,095 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after buying an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,280,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $452.57. The company had a trading volume of 418,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,869. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $432.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.75.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

