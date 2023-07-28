Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up 0.9% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $2.72 on Friday, hitting $112.30. 201,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $112.65.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.