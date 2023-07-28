Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.31.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE MPC traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $131.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,989. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

