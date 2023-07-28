Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,512 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $811,452,000 after acquiring an additional 196,752 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 116,337,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,672,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

