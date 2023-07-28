Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys 694 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $4,155,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,393,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 1.8 %

SDS stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,561,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,164. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

