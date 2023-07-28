WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.97

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.97 and last traded at $51.83, with a volume of 875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.59.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $596.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $13,570,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 659,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 222,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,794,000 after purchasing an additional 179,593 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 269.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 107,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 718.7% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 112,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 98,537 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

