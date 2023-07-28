Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $92.00 at Truist Financial

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.60.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $83.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average is $76.78. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

