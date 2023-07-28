Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $92.00 at Truist Financial

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
WTFC has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.60.
Wintrust Financial Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $83.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average is $76.78. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial
In related news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
