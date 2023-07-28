Winslow Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers comprises about 1.6% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Cohen & Steers worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 14.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CNS traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.19. The company had a trading volume of 89,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,499. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $63.81.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $128,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,633.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

