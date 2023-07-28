Winslow Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.2% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,152,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,525,000 after acquiring an additional 155,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 820,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,174,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.00.

Shares of BIO stock traded down $7.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $414.25. 166,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,684. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $572.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $381.88 and a 200 day moving average of $432.26. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -64.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.