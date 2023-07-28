Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,170 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Beazer Homes USA accounts for approximately 1.9% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 85.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 496,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 229,600 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $6.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,184. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 16.37 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.25.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.54. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $572.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Sidoti downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

