Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $5.13 Million Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HGV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after buying an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 739,255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 944,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,388,000 after purchasing an additional 631,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,091,000 after purchasing an additional 455,826 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 1.4 %

HGV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of HGV stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.90. 217,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,163. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.01.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Recommended Stories

