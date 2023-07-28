Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Nordstrom worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Nordstrom by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,447. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $27.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 690.91%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

