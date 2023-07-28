Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $11.86 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 2.8% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of EL stock traded up $7.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,222. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.93 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.80. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.67.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

